Nonprofit eyes Charlotte hotel for veteran housing

CHARLOTTE — A national non-profit wants to convert a hotel in Charlotte into housing for veterans.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is looking to transform the Sonesta Extended Stay Hotel in southwest Charlotte into 117 apartments for veterans.

Located on Forest Pine Drive, the hotel will undergo renovations to provide housing and comprehensive services for veterans.

The project aims to support veterans without taxpayer dollars.

The nonprofit has successfully completed similar conversions across the country, providing housing and services to veterans in need. These projects often include various support services tailored to assist veterans in transitioning to civilian life.

The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss the proposal, and a vote is expected in the coming months. Community members had the opportunity to express their views on the project during the hearing.

