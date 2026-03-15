Charlotte Water gives guidance after 1,550 gallons of sewage spills into McAlpine Creek

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow on Hunting Court on Saturday after approximately 1,550 gallons of untreated sewage reached McAlpine Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

The blockage was caused by a buildup of grease and wipes in the collection system. Under North Carolina law, wastewater treatment operators must issue a public notice when a discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water, said most overflows are preventable and often stem from items that should not enter the system.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as “flushable” do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

To prevent future blockages, the utility advised residents to flush only toilet paper. Other household items such as paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds and excess food should be disposed of in the trash.

Charlotte Water also recommends keeping fats, oils and grease out of kitchen sinks. Used or expired grease should be taken to a full-service recycling center, while kitchen sinks should only be used for liquids, soap suds and small amounts of food from plates.

Residents who suspect an overflow should call 311 or 704-336-7600.

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