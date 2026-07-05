Charlotte Water reports 3,145 gallon wastewater overflow in McAlpine Creek

CHARLOTTE — About 3,145 gallons of wastewater overflow near 8600 Lawyers Road got into McAlpine Creek on Saturday, Charlotte Water said.

A pipe failure caused the overflow.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water, in a news release. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

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