Woman fatally struck by Norfolk Southern train in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A woman who did not acknowledge warning signals was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train early Sunday morning in Kings Mountain, officials said.

This happened about a half mile south of West Gold Street.

The woman was on the tracks, the train’s engineer said.

The engineer reported that they tried to stop the train in time, but they couldn’t.

The woman has been identified, but officials are waiting to release her name until her next of kin is notified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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