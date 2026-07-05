1 charged in deadly Rock Hill crash, involving moped

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 43-year-old moped driver died following a crash on Saturday in Rock Hill, police said. The wreck happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Finley Road when a Ford Fusion turned left in front of the moped.

Jeremy Durham, 35, of Lancaster, the driver of the Fusion, was arrested and charged with failure to yield the right of way and driving under suspension.

The moped driver had life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating the incident.

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