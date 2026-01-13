Charlotte Water responds to wastewater overflow in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow near 1242 Queens Road West in south Charlotte on Monday, resulting in an estimated 8,400 gallons of wastewater reaching Upper Little Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

A pipe failure caused the overflow, prompting warnings from Charlotte Water about the importance of proper waste disposal. Cam Coley, a spokesperson for Charlotte Water, emphasized the role of residents in preventing such incidents.

Coley noted that “a majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” reiterating the need for responsible disposal practices.To prevent clogs and potential overflows, residents should only flush toilet paper down toilets.

Items such as paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products and dental floss should be disposed of in the trash.

Coley also advised that even products labeled as “flushable” do not break down in the sewer system, which can contribute to blockages.

For food waste, only small amounts should be rinsed off plates before washing. Soap suds and liquids can go down sinks, but fats, oils and grease should be completely avoided.Used oils and grease should be taken to a full-service recycling center instead of being poured down drains.

Residents who suspect a sewage spill are encouraged to call Charlotte Water at 311 or 704-336-7600, available 24 hours a day. More information about preventing wastewater issues can be found at www.charlottewater.org.

