Charlotte Water responds to wastewater spill at Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow on Harborside Drive in Cornelius, where an estimated 87 gallons of wastewater reached Lake Norman.

The overflow was caused by a damaged low pressure pipe, which is part of the sewer systems serving homes along the lake.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Most homes along Lake Norman are served by low pressure sewer systems. These systems are designed to convey waste to a gravity-fed sewer that leads to wastewater treatment plants.

