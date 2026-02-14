Charlotte Water urges public cooperation after half-million gallon wastewater overflow

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water crews responded to a wastewater overflow on South Tryon Street on Tuesday after a pipe failure occurred.

Officials estimated 571,164 gallons of untreated wastewater may have reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Wastewater pipes that cross over creeks are inspected at least every six months, officials said. The estimate for this specific overflow reflects the volume of wastewater that could have passed through the damaged pipe since its last inspection in August 2025.

Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water, said many of these incidents are avoidable through public cooperation. Coley explained that household items and products labeled as “flushable” often do not break down, leading to clogs that cause raw sewage to spill into homes and local environments.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

The utility advises residents to toss paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, and feminine products into the trash rather than the toilet. Only toilet paper should be flushed. In the kitchen, residents should avoid putting fats, oils, or grease down the sink, as these materials should be taken to a full-service recycling center, officials said.

