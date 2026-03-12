Moore & Van Allen expands with new Atlanta office

CHARLOTTE — Moore & Van Allen, the largest law firm in North Carolina, is expanding its operations to Atlanta with a new office in Buckhead. This move marks the firm’s first physical location outside the Carolinas.

The firm signed a lease for nearly 3,000 square feet at 3630 Peachtree, an office tower in Buckhead, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

While Moore & Allen attorneys have worked in the Atlanta area for years, the new brick-and-mortar presence is intended to support the firm’s planned growth in the Georgia market.

Thomas L. Mitchell serves as the chair and managing partner of Moore & Allen. He noted that the firm has spent 75 years building its foundation in the Carolinas, growing to more than 400 attorneys over the last 10 years.

Brett Moskowitz, an Atlanta-based partner who co-leads the firm’s entertainment finance practice, joined the firm two years ago. He will be joined by several other attorneys in the new office.

The 3630 Peachtree tower was completed in 2010 and is located near Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square. On-site amenities include a fitness center and restaurants such as Tomo, a Japanese eatery and F&B, a French restaurant. A 300-unit multifamily tower is also planned for the property next door at the corner of Peachtree and Wieuca roads.

In addition to the Georgia expansion, the firm is planning changes to its Charlotte operations. Moore & Allen is currently located in uptown Charlotte but will relocate its headquarters in mid-2028. The firm will serve as the anchor tenant for a development project called Queensbridge Collective.

Moore & Van Allen plans to move into the Atlanta office on or before April 1, according to a news release from the firm.

