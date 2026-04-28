Charlotte will reimburse Cornelius $3 million for upgrades to Smithville water lines

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are reimbursing a historic Black neighborhood in Cornelius $3 million to replace water lines, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Councilmembers agreed on Monday night to advance the next phase in the Smithville Revitalization Plan. Smithville is the largest intact historically Black community in Mecklenburg County.

The neighborhood has been fighting for equitable infrastructure for a long time.

It was founded in 1910 and went decades without water or sewer lines.

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