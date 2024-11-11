Charlotte woman helps Helene victims through self-initiated drive

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman dedicated to supporting those impacted by Hurricane Helene is proving even the smallest donations can help.

Like many, Whitney Black could not fathom the destruction Hurricane Helene delivered to western North Carolina.

Black works for a utility company in Charlotte, but the Western Carolina graduate gives back every chance she gets.

“It hit home. It hit in our mountains,” she said.

So, Black took action. She turned to Instagram asking her followers to donate blankets for a self-initiated drive.

“I see that the temperatures are dropping and they need cold weather gear like instantly, really,” she said.

Her followers answered and donated 75 blankets in just five days.

Black delivered the blankets to the mountains. She also spent time there helping Samaritan’s Purse clear trees and debris.

“It was kind of life-changing, honestly, just to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus and go and help those people, because they’re relying on the help,” she said.

Black says her work is far from over.

She promises to be there for the communities damaged during the storm and remind them that although they may be hurting, they won’t be forgotten.

“I want to do for them what I would hope someone would do for my family if we were impacted,” she said.

Black is currently helping collect and sort clothes for Clothed with Care and she’s working with the CLT Foundation, which plans to adopt several families in need for the holidays.

