Charlotte woman missing, CMPD requesting help

CHARLOTTE — CMPD asked for the public help in finding Denyse Ray, 68, of Charlotte.

Her family says she was last seen at a bus stop near Northlake Mall around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ray was last seen wearing joggers, a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue tennis shoes and a blue head wrap, according to CMPD.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Denyse Hicks Ray, Source: CMPD

She frequently uses city transportation.

Anyone with information on Rays whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

