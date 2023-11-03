Charlotte woman missing, CMPD requesting help

CHARLOTTE — CMPD asked for the public help in finding Denyse Ray, 68, of Charlotte.
Her family says she was last seen at a bus stop near Northlake Mall around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ray was last seen wearing joggers, a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue tennis shoes and a blue head wrap, according to CMPD.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She frequently uses city transportation.
Anyone with information on Rays whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
(WATCH: Matthews police look for 2 missing teens)
©2023 Cox Media Group