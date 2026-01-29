Charlotte woman wins $100K from $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH — Rosalina Maldonado, of Charlotte, won $100,000 from a 100X The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket. She purchased the $20 winning ticket at Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.

Maldonado claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on a Tuesday. After federal and state tax withholdings, she received $72,016.

