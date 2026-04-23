Charlotte woman wins lottery jackpot after trying her luck on $2 digital play

RALEIGH — Sabrina Brazil, of Charlotte, won a $324,612 jackpot after trying her luck on a $2 digital instant play on Thursday, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

Brazil won the top-level “Alakazam” jackpot in the Magic Winnings Vegas game. The odds of winning were 1 in 32.2 million.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after taxes, took home $233,754.

The player can play from 50 cents to $30.

The jackpot restarted at $100,000 after Brazil’s win and has grown.

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