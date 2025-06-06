Local

Charlotte WWII airman accounted for nearly 80 years later

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Clarence E. Gibbs, 21, of Charlotte, has been identified decades after he was killed during a 1944 bombing mission in Germany.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Clarence E. Gibbs, 21, of Charlotte, has been identified decades after he was killed during a 1944 bombing mission in Germany.

ALSO READ: Remains of missing soldiers from World War II uncovered

His remains were recovered in a German cemetery and confirmed using DNA and dental analysis.

Gibbs will be buried in Clinton, South Carolina, at a later date.

In late 1944, Gibbs was assigned to 368th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 1st Bombardment Division, 8th Air Force.

VIDEO: World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read