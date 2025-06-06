Charlotte WWII airman accounted for nearly 80 years later

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Clarence E. Gibbs, 21, of Charlotte, has been identified decades after he was killed during a 1944 bombing mission in Germany.

His remains were recovered in a German cemetery and confirmed using DNA and dental analysis.

Gibbs will be buried in Clinton, South Carolina, at a later date.

In late 1944, Gibbs was assigned to 368th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 1st Bombardment Division, 8th Air Force.

VIDEO: World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

World War II veteran shares her secret to long life on 100th birthday

©2025 Cox Media Group