Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

CONCORD, N.C. — Flags flew at half-staff in honor of the late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch as fans trickled in to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday morning.

Fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NC Education Lottery 200

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein issued the order Friday evening, one day after Busch’s sudden and tragic death at 41. He had been scheduled to compete in Saturday’s truck series race and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

“Kyle Busch was not just a talented and record-setting driver; he was also a kind person. His loss will be felt throughout the entire NASCAR community and well beyond,” Gov. Stein said in a statement. “Anna and I send our deepest condolences to the Busch family during this incredibly difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

According to the 911 call made at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord when he became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte. He passed away Thursday.

The first race scheduled since Busch’s tragic passing, the NC Education Lottery 200, was postponed to 8 a.m. due to weather. The truck Kyle Busch drove to two wins this season, the No. 7, was supposed to lead the field to green Friday night. Instead, a moment of silence was held before the truck series race.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said no formal tribute plan is in place yet. He said NASCAR is still working with the Busch family to determine the best way to honor him.

As this weekend’s events continue and fans of the sport grieve, many say they’re ready to honor Busch in any way possible, and they’re hoping NASCAR gives him the tribute he deserves.

The flag order will remain in place through sunset Sunday.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at noon and check back with wsoctv.com for updates on the races and tributes to come.

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