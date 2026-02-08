Charlotte’s Black Wall Street Saturday event promotes financial wisdom

CHARLOTTE — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and The Park Church hosted Black Wall Street Saturday for the Charlotte community.

The event inspired attendees to move from short-term gain to long-term, generational impact through faith, financial wisdom, and entrepreneurship.

It also included history of Black wealth in Charlotte, a wealth-building exhibit hall, panel discussions on preserving and accumulating wealth, and investment strategies and opportunities.

