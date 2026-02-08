Charlotte Black Pride hosts town hall for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Pride hosted a town hall Saturday in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, titled “Bridging the Gap: Elevating the Voices of People Living with HIV by Strengthening the Organizations that Support Them.”

The event aimed to bring together people living with HIV, service providers, healthcare leaders, advocates, and elected officials for an open conversation centered on lived experience and community-driven change.

The event was presented in partnership with Quality Comprehensive Health Center, Mecklenburg County Health Department, and Gilead Sciences.

