Charlotte’s Gold Line increases frequency

CHARLOTTE — Good news for Gold Line riders in Charlotte: more streetcar service is on the way.

The Charlotte Area Transit System on Thursday announced that the Gold Line will operate with 20-minute headways instead of 30-minute headways, so there will be three trains per hour instead of two.

The Gold Line currently serves a portion of west Charlotte and Uptown.

That’s starting this Saturday, CATS said.

Rail operations general manager Gary Lee said the goal is to “enhance the frequency and reliability of our service, ultimately providing a better experience” for passengers.

CATS is hosting public meetings to weigh in on the next phase of the Gold Line extension. The plan is to extend from Uptown, ending up running from a transit center near the old Eastland Mall site to the Rosa Parks CTC near Interstate 85.

Proposed CATS line extensions

Two meetings are happening in person, and a virtual public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 30. The first public meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on April 23 at Northwest School of the Arts. The second public meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Veteran Park indoor pavilion.

