Charlotte’s housing market slips to No. 70 in 2026 forecast

CHARLOTTE — A national real estate list recently placed high expectations on Charlotte’s housing market in 2026, but a separate forecast holds a more tempered view for the year ahead.

According to Charlotte Business Journal, Realtor.com unveiled its annual ranking of the nation’s top housing markets as part of its overall outlook for 2026. Charlotte slipped to No. 70 on the 2026 list, which ranks the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. It ranked in the top 20 last year, at No. 14.

Markets are ranked by their combined expected growth in home prices and sales. Realtor.com pulled data on the housing market and overall economy for its forecast.

