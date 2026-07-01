Charlotte’s new mayor being sworn in Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday morning, Charlotte’s newest mayor will officially take the reins for the remainder of former mayor Vi Lyles’ term.

Attorney Rob Harrington will be sworn in as Charlotte’s 60th mayor Wednesday.

Channel 9 previously reported that Harrington was named Lyles’ successor by the Charlotte City Council following two rounds of voting. Over 100 people applied for the opening.

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Lyles announced earlier this year that she was leaving the office to spend more time with her family. Lyles was re-elected in 2025 and had 18 months remaining in her term.

Harrington is the former president of the North Carolina Bar Association and has also served as chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library Board of Trustees.

The new mayor said his goal, now, is to help guide the city through this transition and keep Charlotte moving forward.

“I think we got an 18-month bridge here that is really important. It is a bridge to the future. I am excited to be part of that bridge and channel that great energy you see in that room and move us forward,” Harrington said. “I think we offered what we had to offer, and that’s a record of leadership, a record of collaboration, a record of listening, and I think I bring those skills to bare.”

Harrington will officially take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Channel 9’s Joe Bruno will be there and will have updates on the transition later Wednesday.

Before her last day, the Charlotte City Council took time to recognize Lyles’ contributions to the city. She also received a street sign with her name on it and a picture of the Charlotte skyline.

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