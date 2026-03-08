Charlotte’s oldest race kicks off, raises money for YMCA

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte hosted the 47th Annual YMCA Corporate Cup 5K and Half Marathon on Saturday.

The event officially kicked off the YMCA Race Series for 2026 and stands as one of the largest road races in the city.

The fundraiser is recognized as the oldest road race in Charlotte, organizers said. It offered multiple distances to accommodate participants of various experience levels, with all races starting and finishing in the Uptown area.

The event featured several categories for athletes of all skill levels, from beginners to experts. In addition to the 5K and half-marathon, the schedule included a two-person half-marathon relay and a fun run held around Romare Bearden Park. Proceeds from the registrations serve as a fundraiser for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, organizers said.

The race also marked the 19th annual Team Challenge, a competition designed for Charlotte-area businesses and community groups. Teams competed for points through runner and walker participation, fundraising, volunteerism and team spirit. The organization that finished with the most points was awarded the Corporate Cup trophy, recognizing them as the team most committed to social responsibility and healthy living for the year, organizers said.

Following the races, participants and spectators attended a party in Uptown Charlotte. The celebration included live music, free food and various vendors.

