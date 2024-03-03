Charlotte’s oldest road race draws thousands of runners

CHARLOTTE — The roads of Uptown Charlotte became a race track on Saturday morning when thousands of runners laced up for the Queen City’s oldest road race.

The Truist Corporate Cup attracted 3,000 runners who participated in a half marathon, a relay, and a 5K race.

They took off at Truist Field and finished at the same spot, where they were met with a party with music, food and prizes.

“Definitely try and sign up for the next one, it’s so much fun, everyone is having a great time here and I had a great time,” said runner Desirae Rowell.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte uses the money raised from the event to fund free swim lessons and summer camps.

This was the 45th year of the event.

