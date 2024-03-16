Charlotte’s population surge among highest in US

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte metro posted the nation’s sixth-largest increase in population count last year, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia region grew by 50,458 residents during the one-year span between July 1, 2022 and 2023 to reach a population of about 2.8 million, according to the newest set of Census estimates, released Thursday.

The five metro areas with higher increases in population count during that time are all in the South. They are Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, up by 152,598 people to reach a total population of about 8.1 million; Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, up by 139,789 people with 7.51 million residents; Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, up by 68,585 people with 6.3 million residents; Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, up by 54,916 people with 2.81 million residents; and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, up by 51,622 people with 3.34 million residents.

From a growth percentage, the Charlotte metro’s population rose 1.8% over the year span, ranking 35th out of nearly 400 metros, the Census figures show.

