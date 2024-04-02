Charlotte’s Sullenberger Aviation Museum prepares for summer arrival

CHARLOTTE — The newly reimagined Sullenberger Aviation Museum is nearing take off. The museum, renamed in honor of Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger, will officially open its doors on June 1 at 10 a.m.

Visitors can learn about the history and future of flight, see the “Miracle on the Hudson” plane along with other historic aircraft, and enjoy interactive exhibits.

Capt. Sullenberger, who, along with his crew, maneuvered the famed Miracle on the Hudson landing, will be in Charlotte to celebrate during the week of opening activities.

Officials say there’s a real focus on STEM education for visitors.

“It’s a new experience, but more importantly it’s a new mission to address the needs of this community, to leverage STEM education, to connect kids to the exploding careers in aviation and STEM more broadly,” said the museum’s president Stephen Saucier.

A limited number of tickets for opening day are now available for $5 per ticket.

Tickets for all other dates through Labor Day are also available for purchase. Regular admission prices are $24 for adults; $20 for seniors, veterans, military, and educators; and $18 for students (ages 5 to 17). Members and children age 4 and younger are admitted free. To purchase tickets, click here.

The museum is at 4108 Minuteman Way near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

