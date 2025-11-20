Sources: Border Patrol operation in Charlotte ends

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation that swept through Charlotte this week is over, multiple sources have told Channel 9 on Thursday.

Border Patrol agents were spotted across the region starting this past weekend as part of “Operation Charlotte’s Web.” Over 250 people have reportedly been arrested in the immigration enforcement operation.

On Thursday, Channel 9 learned from multiple law enforcement sources that Border Patrol agents finished the operation in Charlotte and are moving out of the region.

Videos shared on social media on Thursday appear to show a line of SUVs leaving CBP property in west Charlotte before heading toward Interstate 85.

The Department of Homeland Security hasn’t officially said that the operation is concluded, but we’re reaching out for more details. We’re also asking for updated numbers of how many people were arrested throughout the week.

While “Operation Charlotte’s Web” is over, DHS, CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers remain in Charlotte to conduct immigration enforcement operations, as they always have.

DHS and CBP haven’t released the names of most of the people who were taken into custody, but they have highlighted a few arrests of individuals who also had previous criminal charges and were in the country illegally.

