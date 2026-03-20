Charlotte‑to‑London flight diverts for medical emergency

CHARLOTTE — Passengers on a Charlotte‑to‑London flight wound up making an unexpected stopover in Canada last night.

American Airlines confirms that its 6:40 p.m. departure from Charlotte Douglas had to divert to Gander, Newfoundland, after a medical emergency unfolded mid‑flight.

The unscheduled landing allowed medical personnel to meet the aircraft and address the situation.

Flight‑tracking data shows the plane remained on the ground for roughly two hours before taking off again and continuing to London.

Despite the detour, American says the diversion was strictly precautionary and necessary to get the passenger the care they needed.

VIDEO: Disruptive passengers force American Airlines flight bound for Jamaica to return to Charlotte

Disruptive passengers force American Airlines flight bound for Jamaica to return to Charlotte

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