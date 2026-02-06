CharMeck 311 handles surge of weather-related calls over icy weekend

After answering more than 1,500 calls the weekend before, the 311 team once again stepped up to support the community during icy and snowy conditions, keeping wait times low and service strong.

On Saturday, crews received 662 calls with an average answer time of 6 seconds.

On Sunday, crews received 712 calls with an average answer time of 2 seconds.

Behind these numbers were dedicated managers, supervisors, and customer service representatives who volunteered, worked extended hours, and supported one another to keep service levels strong during back-to-back weather events.

Through ice, snow, and long days, CharMeck 311 continues to be a reliable first point of contact for our community.

