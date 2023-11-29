Chase involving Salisbury police ends with crash in Charlotte

SALISBURY, N.C. — A chase that began in the city of Salisbury ended with a car crashing in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department said the incident began around 4:15 a.m. on Jake Alexander Boulevard South near Julian Road.

Officers said they spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and attempted to investigate.

However, as they approached the vehicle it took off.

A chase ensued through Rowan County and eventually came to an end on Anderson Street near East Sugar Creek.

Officers said one person had been taken into custody. The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

