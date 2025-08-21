Cheap Eats: Save money with viral budget-friendly food hacks

CHARLOTTE — Sarah Margaret Sandlin considers herself a cuisine connoisseur.

She turned her love of cheap eats into a full-time job by sharing food hacks on her social media pages.

She led Channel 9’s Erika Jackson on a path to cheap meals around the city.

“Sometimes you need something quick, easy,” Sandlin said. “There’s a lot of places you can get cheap, easy, quick food.”

Sandlin gives her 250,000 TikTok followers tips on a silver platter. She says you can get a lot of value out of a value menu, and family meals can feed multiple people or one person several times.

She also loves to dish on kids meals which she says offer a lot of bang for your buck.

“You’re not a kid, but in this economy, you can order a kids meal if you want,” Sandlin said.

It’s not all junk food and restaurants. She says you can get a ready-to-eat meal at Walmart for under $5. Sandlin often orders cheap meals that come with veggies or a salad.

She says she records most of her videos in Charlotte to give families a taste of local bargain bites.

“They’re looking up cheap eats, what to eat because everyone’s trying to save money now,” she said.

