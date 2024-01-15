Checkers game sold out for ninth consecutive season since returning to Bojangles in 2015

CHARLOTTE — As the Charlotte Checkers prepare to hit the ice on Tuesday, the team announced another milestone: selling out for their $1 ticket promotion for the ninth consecutive season.

On Monday, the team announced Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Barracudas was officially sold out.

The game is being held at Bojangles Coliseum and is the second consecutive sellout of a Checkers game after the Queen City Classic, bringing more than 11,000 fans out to Truist Field on Saturday.

This is the ninth season the Checkers have held a $1 ticket night, one for each season since moving back to the Bojangles Coliseum in 2015.

The game will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s game will be the next in a six-game home stand for the Checkers, who will also host a rematch against the Barracuda on $1 Beer Night at 7 p.m. before being followed by back-to-back games against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field)

Charlotte Checkers win historic game at Truist Field













