Checkers lose Game 3 in Calder Cup Finals, look to bounce back Thursday

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers’ 10-game road win streak finally came to an end on Tuesday in game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Checkers lost to the Abbotsford Canucks 6-1 in Canada. It was the first game that did not go to overtime this series. They are down 2 to 1 in the series.

Oliver Okuliar was the only player to score for the Checkers.

“Obviously we’re the two best teams left. Fans are behind them, and in Bojangles, it was the same thing,” Head Coach Geordie Kinnear said. “If you’re an athlete, this is what you live for, those types of environments—tough, physical hockey. Tough buildings. So embrace it, enjoy it, and be better next game."

Games 4 and 5 will both take place in Abbotsford on Thursday and Friday night.

The Checkers will have to win at least one of the next two games to bring the series back to Charlotte.

