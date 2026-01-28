Checkers ticket revenue jumps 14% as team builds momentum from championship run

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are on pace to break the revenue record the minor league hockey club set last season, though much will depend on how the team fares in the playoffs this spring.

A little over halfway through the regular season, attendance at 8,300-capacity Bojangles Stadium is up 5% year over year, an average of 7,370 per game over 20 home dates. American Hockey League teams play 72-game seasons: 36 home and 36 away.

Charlotte’s next home games are Saturday and Sunday against the Providence Bruins. The AHL is hockey’s version of Triple A baseball: the highest level below the major leagues. The Checkers are the top affiliate of the two-time defending NHL champion Florida Panthers.

