Checkpoint C to close for construction at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Starting Thursday, more changes are coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport as part of the ongoing construction project.

Two changes are scheduled for the airport as part of the Terminal Lobby Expansion project. Beginning Thursday, Checkpoint C will close for the construction of Checkpoint 2.

That same day, TSA PreCheck will be moved to Checkpoint A.

Airport officials plan to open 11 of 24 new American Airlines ticket counters. The remaining counters are scheduled to open in October.

The ticket counters are located between Doors 2 and 3 in the center of the Terminal Lobby.

The Terminal Lobby Expansion project is in phase five of six and is expected to be completed next year.

