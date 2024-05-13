Cheerwine Festival returns this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. — Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host the 2024 Cheerwine Festival on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

The event will include live music, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, two beer gardens featuring 12 local breweries (with 10 offering Cheerwine-infused beers!), arts and crafts from more than 100 artisans and vendors and family-friendly activities.

In addition, the Rowan Museum will host a free exhibit from noon to 5 p.m. that explores the popular soft drink’s rich history, and free trolley tours that highlight key Cheerwine landmarks will run from noon to 6 p.m.

Free shuttles will also be available from 11:40 a.m. to 11 p.m. offering pick-up and drop-off from the following locations:

- Catawba College at 2300 W. Innes St.

- Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at 1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. S.

- The Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts (ADA/Handicapped) at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd.

And if you’ve been craving a Cheerwine Kreme filled doughnut, the Krispy Kreme in Salisbury will have them through Sunday.

Earlier this year, organizers said they were expanding the festival grounds for this year’s event to make room for more people and vendors.

Since the inaugural festival in 2017, which celebrated Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary, the event has welcomed tens of thousands of fans and boosted Salisbury’s economy by millions of dollars.

