Cheraw mother charged with child endangerment after escaping hospital, crashing into gas pump

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw Police arrested a woman after she crashed into a gas pump with her mother and child in the car.

The owner of the Exxon where the woman hit a gas pump said they do not believe the crash was an accident.

When police arrived on the scene Wednesday morning, 32-year-old Tianna Brown still had an IV in her arm from the hospital she had been at. Officials said she left without being discharged and then got in the car with her mother and her baby girl.

The little girl was in the car, unrestrained, when Brown crashed into the Exxon gas pump.

“Sad, might bring tears to my eyes, but sad,” one person nearby, Brittany Wright, said.

Police were made aware that Brown had left a Cheraw Hospital before the crash, and as they were responding, they saw Brown’s car crash at the gas station.

They said Brown was covered in gasoline and seemed out of it.

“She was trying to convey she was fearful of us being bombed. ‘They’re going to bomb us,’” Cheraw Police Chief Julius Riley said.

Brown was also demanding to speak with President Donald Trump, according to court documents.

Officers said they found the baby girl in the back seat of the car, unresponsive and immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Police told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that the baby had to be flown to the hospital with a fractured skull. And Brown’s mother had a broken femur.

Channel 9 is asking more about the condition of all three.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

