Cherokee tribal council votes to assist mountain highway operations during government shutdown

CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal council voted to contribute funds and workers to keep a U.S. Highway through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park open during a federal government shutdown.

The council held a special session on Friday and voted unanimously to approve an emergency resolution to assist in operations to keep U.S. 441, or Newfound Gap Road, open between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Principal Chief Michell Hicks introduced the resolution.

“I know we’ve all worked hard to try to address the aspects of 441 and keeping it open,” Hicks said. “We had a report this morning on the impact this has on our facilities. It drives the economics here in our area, so anything we can do to make sure that this road is maintained and remains open, I think, is critical to all of us.”

Tribe officials said they would seek reimbursement from the federal government, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Friends of the Smokies said they would join the Cherokee and other local organizations in funding a week-long full reopening of the park, which started Saturday and will end on Friday.

Tennessee state government is contributing $80,000 to the cause, with the counties of Sevier and Blount and the cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville each contributing $45,000 as well, the Charlotte Observer reported.

“It is disappointing that the federal government has once again failed to prevent a shutdown that puts our national parks and communities at risk,” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in a statement Friday.

“Thankfully, our state and local partners have stepped up once again to ensure the Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains open,” Waters said. “The park is a vital part of our regional economy, and closing it during peak fall season is simply not an option.”

The Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park, the Charlotte Observer reports. The park is visited by nearly 12.2 million people each year.

Parks have been closed since the federal government shutdown began on Wednesday.

