Cherryville school under review for possible closure

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Cherryville school may be on the chopping block.

Local leaders told Channel 9 that the Gaston County School Board is conducting a feasibility study on closing W. M. Beam Intermediate School and moving the roughly 200 students to other schools.

They are reportedly considering the change to save money.

The board is also considering changes to the early college program and virtual school.

They expect to get results from the study in the next few months.

VIDEO: CMS reveals names for new schools

CMS reveals names for new schools

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