CMS reveals names for new schools

CHARLOTTE — We now know the names of four new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses that will be opening soon.

J.T. Williams Secondary Montessori will take over the former Marie G. Davis IB World School in north Charlotte.

The Marie Davis name will go on a middle school that’s replacing the former site of Dilworth Elementary in south Charlotte.

The new Dilworth Elementary will open 10 minutes down the road. It’ll keep the same name, which honors developer Edward Dilworth Latta.

A new middle school near Ballantyne is now named Cato Ridge.

These changes came out of the district’s 2023 bond package.

(VIDEO >> ‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits)

‘Just asking for enough’: CMS teachers walk out for better pay, benefits

©2026 Cox Media Group