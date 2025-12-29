Cherryville’s New Year’s Shooters tradition continues

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — On New Year’s Day 2026, Cherryville will continue its tradition of New Year’s Shooters, who will travel the area firing guns to ward off negative energy that could potentially follow the city’s residents into the new year.

The participants will travel to several residences, say a chant meant to bring a good year to the homeowners, fire their guns, and enjoy refreshments in exchange for their services.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the event, organized by The Cherryville New Years Shooters Inc., will begin at Blacks Grill and end at Rudisill Stadium.

Read more here.

VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group