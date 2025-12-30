Chester County deputies arrest two on drug charges after high-speed chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two suspects following a vehicle chase on Dec. 29 on Highway 9.

Dawson Gainey and Hayleigh Holland are facing multiple charges, including possession of controlled substances.

The incident began around 3 p.m. when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 9 between Richburg and Chester.

The driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that passed through downtown Chester.

During the chase, a tire deflation tool was deployed, deflating one tire, but the vehicle continued to evade deputies.

It was eventually stopped after turning from the bypass onto Highway 9-Pinckney Road.

Gainey has been charged with several offenses, including driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine. He also has active warrants out of Lancaster County for a court order violation related to Grand Larceny.

Holland faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

