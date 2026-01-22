Chester County men charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy offenses

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Jan. 13, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Deveko Lavar Kennedy, 35, with 17 counts of criminal conspiracy and four counts of animal fighting or baiting. Additionally, Moaderell Allen Woods, 45, was charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, eight counts of animal fighting or baiting and nine counts of ill treatment of animals.

The charges against Kennedy and Woods follow an investigation assisted by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were booked into the Chester County Detention Center, SLED said. The 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is set to prosecute the case.

Kennedy faces a total of 21 charges, including multiple counts of conspiracy and animal-related offenses.

Woods has been charged with a total of 20 offenses, which include significant allegations of animal fighting and the mistreatment of animals.

The investigation was facilitated by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, which provided support to SLED in gathering evidence and assessing the situation surrounding the animal fighting activities.

Both men will remain in custody pending their court appearances as the case proceeds through the legal system.

