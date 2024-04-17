One killed in crash with tractor-trailer, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a crash in Chester County Tuesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 33.

Troopers said a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on Interstate 77 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tractor-trailer from behind.

The driver of the pickup truck died due to injuries sustained. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to troopers.

Troopers said the investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

