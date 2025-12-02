Chesterfield County considers curfew for minors to boost safety

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Leaders in Chesterfield County are considering a curfew for kids under the age of 18 in an effort to enhance safety among the community’s youth.

The curfew would be in effect between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., seven days a week.

There are exceptions if kids are with a parent, guardian or authorized adult or if they’re traveling to a job, church or school activities.

A violation would be a misdemeanor. Parents could face a fine up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.

County leaders would like to hear from the community. Neighbors are encouraged to share their opinions on the proposal at a public hearing Wednesday morning.

VIDEO: Teen charged in fight that killed 9-year-old granted bond as leaders weigh curfew

