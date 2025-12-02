Birkdale residents voice concerns over teen noise, loitering issues

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Residents and business owners in Huntersville’s Birkdale area are expressing frustration over teenagers loitering and causing disturbances.

A video shared with Channel 9 depicts what has become a regular occurrence in recent weeks, with teens loitering, committing noise violations, and disrupting the peaceful atmosphere.

“This is what happens when you got no cops, nobody gives a s***,” a resident exclaimed in the video shared with Channel 9.

Huntersville Police have responded by posting on social media, urging parents and guardians to discuss appropriate behavior with their children while visiting Birkdale Village.

Sal Cozza, a regular visitor to Birkdale, commented on the situation, noting that the area’s growth might be contributing to the issue.

“I was here last week, I couldn’t even park,” Cozza said, reflecting on the changes since he moved to Cornelius when the area was a dairy farm.

Cozza observed that the teens are simply being teenagers, but he understands that residents might have a different perspective, especially if they witness the disturbances frequently.

“I don’t see any activities that they can go to, not that I know of, so this becomes a congregation in the area,” said Cozza. “I just see kids just being kids.”

The situation in Birkdale highlights the challenges of managing community growth and youth activities, as residents and authorities seek solutions to maintain the area’s tranquility.

