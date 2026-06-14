Woman pleads guilty to murder in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 43-year-old woman was sentenced to at least a decade behind bars after a shooting that left a 61-year-old man in north Charlotte.

The shooting happened in January of 2025 on Catalina Avenue. Months later, police announced that Rebecca Oxendine was arrested for murder and robbery after shooting Loren Garnet Dudley and taking his cell phone.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed an argument between Oxendine and Dudley that was caught on camera.

When Dudley’s cousin arrived, he found Dudley shot in the chest. Police said Oxendine used a shotgun.

Oxendine, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week. She was sentenced to 165-210 months in prison.

©2026 Cox Media Group