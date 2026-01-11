Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen vehicle, boat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing vehicle and a missing boat, both of which have been reported as stolen.

A 17-foot Sea Pro Center Console Boat was stolen from the area of Mill Pond Lane in the Hartsville area. The sheriff’s office reports the boat was stolen early Friday morning.

Additionally, a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP 900 was stolen from the area of Highway 102 in Chesterfield. This vehicle was also reported to have been stolen early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two stolen vehicles contact them at 843-287-0235.

No additional details have been made available.

