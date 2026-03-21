Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office responds to person barricaded in home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a situation in Patrick involving a person who had barricaded themself inside a home.

Officials said a person was barricaded in a residence on Crowley Park Drive on Friday evening.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies said they secured the area but that the person was still believed to be inside the home.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, has also been called to the scene to assist.

Law enforcement has asked that people avoid the area while they conduct the investigation. They said they believe there is no active threat to the public.

Deputies last provided an update just before 2 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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