Chicas Market CLT hosts free Galentine’s community market with 30+ vendors

CHARLOTTE — Chicas Market CLT hosted a free “Galentine’s” community market Saturday at Spark Centro in East Charlotte.

The event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., features a women-powered marketplace highlighting Latina-owned and women-owned businesses, organizers said.

Event organizers said the market focuses on celebrating love, friendship and community through a curated experience that centers on local entrepreneurship.

The marketplace featured more than 30 small businesses along with authentic Latino food and drinks. Visitors can access food trucks, vintage finds and handcrafted goods while a live DJ performs. The event organizers said they are also providing free goody bags to attendees.

Community organizer Norma Zuniga founded Chicas Market CLT in 2025. The organization serves as Charlotte’s first market specifically created to support Latina-owned businesses, she said.

WATCH: ‘Owe my life to them’: Childhood cancer survivor gives back to Make-A-Wish

‘Owe my life to them’: Childhood cancer survivor gives back to Make-A-Wish

©2026 Cox Media Group