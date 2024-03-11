Local

Chick-fil-A awards employee with a $25K scholarship to follow career path

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — Chick-fil-A awarded a local college student with a scholarship to help follow her career path in construction management.

“Vivian ‘Joy’ Smith is a motivated self-starter at the Fort Mill Chick-fil-A in Baxter Village,” a spokesperson with the company said.

Smith is a student at Central Piedmont Community College who said she wants to work at a large construction firm after she gets her degree in construction management.

Smith plans to use the $25,000 scholarship to transfer to West Carolina University to finish her degree.

